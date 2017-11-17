Anpec expects fan motor drivers to drive 2018 revenue growth

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Analog IC firm Anpec Electronics expects growing sales of its fan motor driver ICs to be a major revenue growth driver for the company in 2018.

Sales of fan motor drivers will enjoy another double-digit increase in 2018, said the company, adding that the target markets of the product line have reached beyond notebooks and PCs.

Anpec's fan motor driver chips will also target applications including drones, graphics cards, mining equipment, servers, VR devices and webcams, the company indicated. Fan motor drivers have become Anpec's largest product line accounting for 34% of overall revenues.

Power management (PWM) ICs are another major product line of Anpec, accounting for 30% of total revenues. Sales of PWM ICs are expected to register on-year growth in 2018, but the performance will still depend on CPU vendors' launch schedule for new platforms, the company said.

The company also supplies low drop-out (LDO) ICs, which account for 29% of overall revenues.

Anpec expects to post a slight sequential decrease in fourth-quarter revenues, as the PC market enters its traditional slow season. Gross margin for the quarter will be higher than the third quarter's level, however.

Revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 grew 16.7% on year to NT$3.11 billion (US$103 million), while gross margin came to 29.54%. Net profits for the nine-month period reached NT$260 million, rising 22.1% from the same period in 2016, with EPS arriving at NT$2.05