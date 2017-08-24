MOSFET supplier Advanced Power mulls price hike, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Taiwan-based Advanced Power Electronics is planning to raise prices of its MOSFET chips in the third quarter to reflect the tight market supply, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Strong MOSFET demand will buoy revenues at Advanced Power in the third quarter, which are expected to grow over 15% sequentially, the report said.

The global supply of MOSFET chips has fallen short of demand in the second half of 2017 as a result of a growing number of MOSFETs for new CPU platforms. Besides, Taiwan-based MOSFET firms are pinpointed as the beneficiaries of their international rivals' increased focus on high-margin applications such as automotive and industrial, and will see their supply for PC and consumer electronics applications fall short of demand during the rest of 2017, the report indicated.

Advanced Power has reported consolidated revenues climbed to a 33-month high of NT$184 million (US$6.1 million) in July 2017. Revenues totaled NT$1.04 billion for the first seven months of the year, rising 17.1% from the same period in 2016.