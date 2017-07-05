Realtek 2Q17 revenues slip

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor saw its second-quarter revenues slip 0.3% sequentially to NT$9.95 billion (US$326.2 million), which was lower than market watcher estimates.

Market watchers predicted previously Realtek's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 would top NT$10 billion, and potentially surpass the record high of NT$10.28 billion set in the third quarter of 2016.

Realtek posted June revenues of NT$3.22 billion, down 2.4% on month. The company attributed the sequential drop to a slowdown in demand from its China-based consumer electronics customers, as well as mid-year inventory checks at customers.

Realtek added revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came within the company's guidance of flat, or plus or minus 2% growth.

Realtek believes June revenues should have hit bottom for the year. The company expects sales to start picking up in the third quarter.

Realtek's revenues for the first half of 2017 came to NT$19.93 billion, rising 5.85% on year.