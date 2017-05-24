Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Weltrend to see revenues expand by double-digit rate in 2017
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

IC design house Weltrend Semiconductor is expected to see its revenues grow by a double-digit rate in 2017 from NT$2.048 billion (US$67.96 million) recorded in 2016, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Increasing shipments of its NFC modules for mobile payment applications will serve as Weltrend's growth driver in 2017, said the report.

Weltrend's NFC modules have been adopted by Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit System in Taiwan and also by EZ-Link cards of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system. Additionally, the company's NFC modules have also been verified by China's Expresspay Card system and also the EasyCard of Taipei's MRT system, noted the report.

Weltrend posted revenues of NT$169.66 million for April, up 8.49% on year. Year-to-date, the company had total revenues of NT$664.87 million, increasing 11.11% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.15 to finish at NT$28.15 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 24 session.

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link