Taiwan analog IC firms to enjoy strong 4Q17
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Taiwan-based analog IC firms, particularly suppliers of MOSFET chips and fan motor driver ICs, are expected to enjoy a particularly strong fourth quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

With Intel and AMD adopting more MOSFETs in their new CPU platforms, MOSFET chip demand has been robust driven by brand vendors' and distributors' inventory replenishments, said the sources. Suppliers including Advanced Power Electronics, Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor are expected to see their fourth-quarter sales outperform those generated usually during the same period in previous years, the sources indicated.

Sinopower, for example, already saw its September revenues climb to a record high of NT$206 million. Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 increased 35.1% sequentially to NT$566 million, also hitting a quarterly high in the company's history.

Meanwhile, fan motor driver IC demand remains robust driven by continued strong demand for graphics cards, the sources noted. Growing shipments of fan motor drivers will buoy sales performance at related suppliers such as Anpec Electronics in the fourth quarter, the sources said.

