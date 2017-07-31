Realtek posts 2Q17 EPS of NT$1.85

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Networking IC design specialist Realtek Semiconductor has reported net profits surged 82% sequentially to NT$930 million (US$30.7 million) in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.85.

Realtek generated consolidated revenues of NT$9.95 billion in the second quarter, down 0.3% on quarter, while gross margin grew 0.84pp sequentially to 43.42%.

In the second quarter, Realtek had non-operating profits of NT$250 million which buoyed the company's net profits during the quarter. EPS for the first half of 2017 arrived at NT$2.85.

Realtek is optimistic about demand for networking, PC and consumer electronics applications during the third quarter which is a traditional peak season for the chip industry. The company expects to post a gross margin of between 42% and 44% in the third quarter, and sequential growth in revenues for the second half of 2017.

In addition, sales of Realtek's USB Type-C chip solutions will continue to grow as demand is ramping up, the company said, but sales of its new SSD controllers may be constrained by the ongoing tight supply of NAND flash.