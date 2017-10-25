LG Display net profit grows 152% on year in 3Q17

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

LG Display (LGD) has reported that its revenues in the third quarter of 2017 increased by 4% to KRW6,973 billion (US$6.19 billion) from KRW6,724 billion in the third quarter of 2016, and increased by 5% from KRW6,629 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

Operating profit in the third quarter of 2017 recorded KRW586 billion, a year-on-year increase of 81% from the operating profit of KRW323 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 27% from the operating profit of KRW804 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

Net income for the quarter was KRW477 billion, a year-on-year increase of 152% from the net income of KRW190 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 35% from the net income of KRW 737 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

LGD said its third-quarter 2017 revenues grew amid the expansion of OLED TVs in the market, and thanks to increasing production triggered by the high seasonality of mobile devices. Panels for TVs accounted for 40% of the revenues in the third quarter of 2017; mobile devices for 27%; tablets and notebook PCs for 17%; and desktop monitors for 16%, according to the company.

Despite the stagnation in the display industry, LGD has increased OLED TV panel shipments through expanding OLED production capacity. The companysaid it has also strengthened the foundation of its OLED business by proving OLED's differentiated value compared to LCD TVs.

"We expect area base panel shipments in the fourth quarter of 2017 to increase by a mid-single digit percent, quarter-on-quarter, thanks to high seasonality at the end of 2017 and thanks also to the demand in the Chinese New Year in early 2018," said Don Kim, CFO of LGD. "We also expect overall price erosion to slow down, though this will depend upon the supply-demand situations affecting each product category and each panel size."

He added, "LG Display plans to focus on investing in OLED products as part of its long-term preparation for the future. We will continue to maximize profitability in our differentiated LCD products, and will improve the profitability of the OLED business through expansion, under the conservative assumption that the challenging market situation will continue."