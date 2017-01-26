DONG Energy, Macquarie Capital to acquire stakes in Formosa I

MOPS, January 26; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Denmark-based DONG Energy AVS and Australia-based Macquarie Capital will acquire a 35% stake and a 50% stake respectively, in Formosa I, an offshore wind power generation project currently wholly owned by Taiwan-based resin maker Swancor Industrial, according to Swancor Holding, the parent company of Swancor Industrial.

The stake investment is for DONG Energy to provide consulting on offshore wind power generation and Macquarie Capital provide financial management and project financing services, Swancor Holding said. Formosa I has paid-in capital of NT$1.075 billion (US$34.1 million), and Swancor Industrial will shift a 35% stake to DONG Energy and a 50% stake to Macquarie Capital.

According to the Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News, Formosa I consists of two wind turbines with total installation capacity of 8MWp being established 3km from the northwestern coast of Taiwan in the first phase, with the two turbines to come into operation in March 2017. In the second phase, 32 offshore wind turbines with total installation capacity of 120MWp will be set up beginning 2019.