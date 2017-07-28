Taipei, Saturday, July 29, 2017 06:27 (GMT+8)
Renewable energy still not stable power supply, says Siemens executive
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

While renewable energy is crucial to the success in transforming the world's energy structure, it is still unable to serve as a stable and reliable power supply, according to Cedrik Neike, a member of the managing board of Germany-based Siemens AG, speaking at the Green + Together conference focusing on transforming energy structure jointly held by Siemens, the German Institute Taipei, German Trade Office Taipei and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy on July 27.

Conventional power generation with natural gas is still a stable and reliable source of power, Neike said. As the Taiwan government is boosting renewable energy, it is important to develop smart power grids to increase the overall efficiency of power supply, Neike noted.

For manufacturing, construction and transportation industries in particular, power-usage data can be converted to information for use in smart power grid management, to increase power supply efficiency, according to attendees at the conference. In line with promoting renewable energy, the government should offer financial incentives, mainly low-interest project financing and tax cuts, to encourage investment by the private sector in green energy.

Cedrik Neike, a member of managing board of Siemens AG, at Green + Together

Photo: Siemens

