Taipower to set up wind turbine assembly site

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 24 July 2017]

Taiwan's state-run power company has unveiled a plan to set up a site at a port to assemble wind turbines to be installed in the Taiwan Straits.

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) has disclosed it has signed a contract to lease two wharves and the hinterland of another at Taichung Harbor for 20 years to set up a base for making wind turbines destined for offshore wind farm projects in the Taiwan Strait, according to Taipower.

The two wharves and the hinterland cover total land area of 12.8 hectares and the 20-year rent is about NT$3 billion (US$98.7 million), Taipower said. The space will be used for unloading components and accessories of offshore wind turbines, assembling and warehousing the turbines, and loading them on working vessels at the wharves, Taipower noted.

The space is enough for assembling 30-40 offshore wind turbines a year and Taipower, as it will invest in setting up offshore wind farms, plans to assemble 360 turbines for its own use for 20 years and offer the excess space for use by other investors in offshore wind farm projects on a rental basis. In addition to assembling, the space affords capacity for maintaining and repairing 30-60 wind turbines a year.

Taipower will invest NT$19.5 billion to set up offshore wind farms with total installation capacity of 110MW at each of them to the west of central Taiwan in the first phase, with completion scheduled for 2020 and annual generation of electricity estimated at 360 million kWh. In the second phase, Taipower will invest about NT$150 billion to set up additional offshore wind turbines with total installation capacity of 900MW, with completion scheduled for 2025.

Photo: Company