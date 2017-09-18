Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Low pricing alarms PV supply chain
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 September 2017]

Equis Energy (formerly Soleq) has won an open bid for constructing a PV power station in central Taiwan at an unexpectedly low price of NT$2.57 (US$0.085) /kWh for selling generated electricity to state-run Taiwan Power Company, alarming the local PV supply chain.

Local PV firms worry that such a low price may negatively impact following bids and the government's 2018 PV feed-in tariff rates.

The Bureau of Energy (BOE) will hold another bid for construction of PV power stations totaling about 100MWp in a coastal area in central Taiwan in October 2017 and more bids for other projects. Taiwan's PV supply chain makers worry about the possibility that winning prices will be as low as NT$2.57/kWh. BOE will also announce 2018 PV feed-in tariff rates at the end of 2017.

The bid Equis Energy has won from BOE is for a portion of a project to construct a PV power station totaling about 700MWp. The open bid had attached strings that the winners must adopt Taiwan-made high-efficiency PV modules and Taiwan-based EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors.

Many Taiwan-based PV supply chain makers and local banks think such a low winning price would lead to subsequent operating losses and in turn net loss on investment.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
