Taiwan market: Sunny Founder scores points in PV crowdfunding
Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Sunny Founder has finished crowdfunding for 11 rooftop PV systems in Taiwan since operation began in October 2016, with investors in four rooftop systems beginning to receive return on investment from selling generated electricity to state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), according to the company.

For the crowdfunding purpose, Sunny Founder said it sets a PV module of a rooftop system as an investment unit for subscription by investors.

Sunny Founder said it remotely monitors the operating conditions of rooftop systems around Taiwan, and repairs can be done immediately when errors are detected.

To let investors know the PV systems' performance, the platform provides data of real-time power generation based on remote tracking, Sunny Founder said.

To enhance investors' confidence, Sunny Founder said it keeps improving the remote monitoring system to hike accuracy of predicting power generation, such as using detailed sunlight data from Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau for reference and installing sunlight measurement instruments at rooftop PV systems.

