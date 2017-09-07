Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:58 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Equis Energy wins Taiwan PV installation project
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Equis Energy (formerly Soleq), the Taiwan subsidiary of Singapore-based Equis, which is Asia's largest renewable energy developer and investor, has won an open bid for constructing a PV power station on a disused salt farm in central Taiwan at a price under NT$3 (US$0.1) /kWh for selling generated electricity to state-run Taiwan Power Company, according to industry sources.

The bid Equis Energy has won is part of a Bureau of Energy project to construct PV power stations with total installation capacity of about 700MWp, with attached strings that the winners must adopt Taiwan-made high-efficiency PV modules and Taiwan-based EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors, the sources said.

There were four competitors in the final round of the bidding: Equis Energy, Taiwan-based Sinogreenergy and two other local companies. Soleq won a bigger portion in terms of installation capacity while Sinogreenergy won the remaining. The two losing companies offered about NT$4.5/kWh.

Judging from international financing conditions and prices quoted by the local PV supply chain, Equis Energy's low price means it may incur losses from the investment, the sources said.

Some local PV firms speculated that Equis Energy's motivation of winning the project is to facilitate the parent company's international carbon emission trading in the future.

Realtime news

  • MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high

    Before Going to Press | 41min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link