Motech to set up 400MWp PV power stations in southern Taiwan
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has disclosed it has signed an MoU with the government of Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, for setting up PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 400MWp in three years.

The power stations will be set up on coastal areas and occupy land totaling of 388 hectares. Construction will begin in first-half 2018 and complete in three years. The capacity of 400MWp can generate electricity of 610 million kWh a year, sufficient for use by 167,000 households.

The project entails total investment of NT$20 billion (US$662 million) and apart from its own equity investment and project financing, Motech is also seeking collaboration with funds engaged in renewable energy.

Since Motech and other Taiwan-based fellow makers are planning to jointly set up a PV module factory in Taiwan, the factory can supply modules for use in the power station project.

Solar cell makers Gintech Energy, Neo Solar Power (NSP), Solartech Energy, Tainergy Tech as well as solar wafer makers Sino-American Silicon Products and Gigastorage have also invested in setting up PV power stations and/or rooftop systems in Taiwan.

Motech is upgrading part of its solar cell production capacity for making PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells), with annual PERC capacity to reach 300MWp.

Motech Industries chairman Chang Peng-heng

Motech chairman Chang Peng-heng
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

