Solartech, Danen see mixed on-month growth in July revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Solartech Energy has reported July consolidated revenues of NT$615.5 million (US$20.3 million), decreasing 8.37% on month and 7.36% on year, while solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker Danen Technology reported revenues of NT$72.2 million, growing 19.70% on month but dropping 52.12% on year.

As Taiwan-based solar cell makers have generally received increased orders, the on-month drop in July consolidated revenues was because Solartech reserved a considerable portion of solar cells for in-house PV module assembly, the company explained. Gross margins for PV modules are much higher than those for solar cells, Solartech said.

Solartech indicated it plans to undertake EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) projects for PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity reaching 60MWp in Taiwan in 2017, which will account for 50-60% of in-house-produced PV modules, while the remaining 40-50% will be sold, Solartech noted. Solartech currently has an annual PV module output of 120MWp.

Solartech mainly produces high-efficiency PV modules. PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems consisting of high-efficiency modules that are certified by the Taiwan government are entitled to a 6% markup in feed-in tariff. As a result, prices for qualifying modules are 20-30% higher than the international market price of common models, the company noted.

Of solar cells, a large portion are PERC polycrystalline models which have high energy conversion rates and have been widely adopted by China-based PV module makers for use in model PV power-generating stations, Solartech noted.

In addition to production lines in Taiwan, Solartech's solar cell factory in Malaysia has seen booming orders and fully utilized production capacity since late July, Solartech said.

Danen's sequential growth in July consolidated revenues was due to increases in demand and pricing, the company said. China-based makers are replacing slurry slicing of solar-grade crystalline silicon ingots with diamond wire slicing and thus have reduced supply of slurry-sliced wafers to Taiwan-based solar cell makers, Danen noted. Consequently, Taiwan-based solar cell makers released more orders to Danen.

Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$453.4 million for January-July, falling 57.62% on year, while Danen's NT$3.714 billion slipped 45.77%.

Solartech Energy president Chang Jin-long

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017