Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:22 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Solartech, Danen see mixed on-month growth in July revenues
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Solartech Energy has reported July consolidated revenues of NT$615.5 million (US$20.3 million), decreasing 8.37% on month and 7.36% on year, while solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker Danen Technology reported revenues of NT$72.2 million, growing 19.70% on month but dropping 52.12% on year.

As Taiwan-based solar cell makers have generally received increased orders, the on-month drop in July consolidated revenues was because Solartech reserved a considerable portion of solar cells for in-house PV module assembly, the company explained. Gross margins for PV modules are much higher than those for solar cells, Solartech said.

Solartech indicated it plans to undertake EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) projects for PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity reaching 60MWp in Taiwan in 2017, which will account for 50-60% of in-house-produced PV modules, while the remaining 40-50% will be sold, Solartech noted. Solartech currently has an annual PV module output of 120MWp.

Solartech mainly produces high-efficiency PV modules. PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems consisting of high-efficiency modules that are certified by the Taiwan government are entitled to a 6% markup in feed-in tariff. As a result, prices for qualifying modules are 20-30% higher than the international market price of common models, the company noted.

Of solar cells, a large portion are PERC polycrystalline models which have high energy conversion rates and have been widely adopted by China-based PV module makers for use in model PV power-generating stations, Solartech noted.

In addition to production lines in Taiwan, Solartech's solar cell factory in Malaysia has seen booming orders and fully utilized production capacity since late July, Solartech said.

Danen's sequential growth in July consolidated revenues was due to increases in demand and pricing, the company said. China-based makers are replacing slurry slicing of solar-grade crystalline silicon ingots with diamond wire slicing and thus have reduced supply of slurry-sliced wafers to Taiwan-based solar cell makers, Danen noted. Consequently, Taiwan-based solar cell makers released more orders to Danen.

Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$453.4 million for January-July, falling 57.62% on year, while Danen's NT$3.714 billion slipped 45.77%.

Solartech Energy president Chang Jin-long

Solartech Energy president Chang Jin-long
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • Global Lighting reports decreased earnings for 2Q17

    Displays | 5min ago

  • Shanghai Huahong to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • Alpha Networks sees profits down in 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 40min ago

  • Novatek expects 2-5% revenue growth in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 38min ago

  • Qualcomm, Win Semi reportedly to team up for 5G mobile infrastructure

    Bits + chips | 4h 21min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Bits + chips | 5h 14min ago

  • Inspection service firm Sporton sees 2Q17 profits rise

    Before Going to Press | 45min ago

  • Competition in gaming desktop PC segment heating up

    Before Going to Press | 1h 41min ago

  • LG, Sony, Sharp ramping TV shipments at expense of Samsung, China players

    Before Going to Press | 1h 47min ago

  • LG Display OLED expansion plans to affect global TV market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 51min ago

  • Sanan, Epistar to expand LED chip capacity

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • HHGrace to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link