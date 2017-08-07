Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:56 (GMT+8)
Motech sees net loss per share of NT$3.50 for 1H17
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.598 billion (US$184 million), gross margin of -4.76%, net operating loss of NT$674.2 million, net loss of NT$692.7 million and net loss per share of NT$1.43 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$10.667 billion, gross margin of -8.06%, net operating loss of NT$1.624 billion, net loss of NT$1.703 billion and net loss per share of NT$3.50 for January-June.

Motech has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.987 billion for July, decreasing 2.23% on month but increasing 1.6% on year, and those of NT$12.655 billion for January-July dipped 38.03% on year.

