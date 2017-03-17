Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Taiwan market: Imported PV modules heat up competition
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Foreign PV module vendors have been tapping the Taiwan market by quoting prices lower than local suppliers, and this will impose potential risks on owners of PV power generation projects and local banks offering loans to fund these projects, according to industry sources.

This is because return on investment from rooftop PV systems and ground-mounted PV power-generating stations purely relies on revenues from sale of generated electricity on a long-term basis, and therefore PV module sellers should normally provide 20-year warranty of maintenance, the sources explained.

As PV modules account for about 30% of total cost for power generation, savings in PV module costs are much less important than reliable and stable operation of the systems lasting as long as 20 years, the sources said. Foreign PV module vendors, however, are expected to be less able to fulfill maintenance warranty than local suppliers due to uneasy direct access to them, the sources noted. For project owners and project financing banks, this will bring potential risks of failure in operation of PV systems, the sources indicated.

UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link