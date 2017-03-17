Taiwan market: Imported PV modules heat up competition

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Foreign PV module vendors have been tapping the Taiwan market by quoting prices lower than local suppliers, and this will impose potential risks on owners of PV power generation projects and local banks offering loans to fund these projects, according to industry sources.

This is because return on investment from rooftop PV systems and ground-mounted PV power-generating stations purely relies on revenues from sale of generated electricity on a long-term basis, and therefore PV module sellers should normally provide 20-year warranty of maintenance, the sources explained.

As PV modules account for about 30% of total cost for power generation, savings in PV module costs are much less important than reliable and stable operation of the systems lasting as long as 20 years, the sources said. Foreign PV module vendors, however, are expected to be less able to fulfill maintenance warranty than local suppliers due to uneasy direct access to them, the sources noted. For project owners and project financing banks, this will bring potential risks of failure in operation of PV systems, the sources indicated.