PC vendors eyeing medical care market
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

PC brand vendors including Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Dell have shown interests in entering the medical care device market and are partnering with their component suppliers to design related products, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

In the past, HP and Dell would cooperate with medical care device vendors to supply customized systems and monitors for them to sell to hospitals or clinics; however, the PC vendors are now planning to skip the intermediaries to form direct partnerships with medical care service providers.

The sources pointed out that their orders for medical care devices started growing significantly in 2017 and expects the increase to sustain into 2018.

Research firm BMI Research's figures showed that the worldwide medical care device market had a scale of US$323.9 billion in 2015 and will grow to US$382.5 billion by 2018 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2015-2018.

In addition to brand vendors, ODMs such as Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec are aggressively trying to grab a slice of the pie. Since most of the new equipment requires support for cloud computing and big data analysis, related demand is expected to give these PC makers some advantages against traditional medical care device suppliers.

Compal has begun partnering with Taiwan's medical clinics and long-term care centers to establish medical record systems and platforms and will also work with a hospital to help it implement an e-medical record system.

Via the connection by Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Compal recently signed a cooperation agreement with Japan's Panasonic eyeing the medical care sector.

Quanta has been developing medical care electronics products for several years and has cooperated with Taipei Medical University to establish a medical cloud platform.

