NSP subsidiary to set up 40MWp PV power station in central Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

General Energy Solutions (GES) will construct a ground-mounted PV power station with installation capacity of 40MWp in Changhua, central Taiwan, according to its parent company Neo Solar Power (NSP).

GES, which undertakes EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) projects, will build the station on a plot of disused farming land in two phases, with 15MWp to be completed and connected to power grids via 161KV transmission line in second-quarter 2018.

Upon completion, the station can generate electricity of 52 million kWh a year, enough for use by 14,300 households and equivalent to annual carbon reductions by 27,500 metric tons.

GES has obtained project financing from Taishin International Bank and DBS (Development Bank of Singapore) Bank Taiwan.