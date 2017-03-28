General Energy Solutions obtains joint lending of NT$800 million

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

General Energy Solutions, a PV power generation investor, EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor and operator, on March 27 signed for a 3-year syndicated loan of NT$800 million (US$26.4 million) to fund the establishment of PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems.

Yuanta Commercial Bank is the arranging bank for the joint lending, General Energy Solutions chairman Quincy Lin said.

Being a subsidiary of crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power with a 76% stake, General Energy Solutions has set up and operated PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems in Taiwan, the US, UK, Japan, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Dubai.

General Energy Solutions has completed and is operating PV power stations and rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 63MWp around the world currently and is setting up systems totaling over 125MWp.