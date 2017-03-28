Taipei, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 15:24 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
General Energy Solutions obtains joint lending of NT$800 million
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

General Energy Solutions, a PV power generation investor, EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor and operator, on March 27 signed for a 3-year syndicated loan of NT$800 million (US$26.4 million) to fund the establishment of PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems.

Yuanta Commercial Bank is the arranging bank for the joint lending, General Energy Solutions chairman Quincy Lin said.

Being a subsidiary of crystalline silicon solar cell maker Neo Solar Power with a 76% stake, General Energy Solutions has set up and operated PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems in Taiwan, the US, UK, Japan, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Dubai.

General Energy Solutions has completed and is operating PV power stations and rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 63MWp around the world currently and is setting up systems totaling over 125MWp.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Realtime news

  • Commentary: TPK, O-film tie-up to bring uncertainty to touch panel industry

    Displays | 6min ago

  • Compal becomes a strategic partner of LeEco

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Hua Hong seeing robust smart-card chip demand

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Cleanroom constructor UIS posts record NT$6.52 in 2016 EPS

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Xintec looks to turnaround in 2H17

    Bits + chips | 1h 16min ago

  • HTC teams up with Qingdao Publishing to tap educational VR market in China

    IT + CE | 1h 24min ago

  • ECS suffers net loss per share of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 23:01

  • Digitimes Research: Sony launches Bravia OLED TVs, Samsung beefs up marketing of QLED TVs in March

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:59

  • Lenovo talking with Fujitsu about buying PC business, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:48

  • Mitac Holdings to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:15

  • Quanta to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:09

  • PChome Online to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5.583

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:04

  • Clevo to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.70

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:58

  • Competition in AI platform market intensifying

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:53

  • Invetec net profits stay flat in 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:35

  • Twinhead International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

  • Unitech Computer to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.30

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link