Yageo to raise MLCC prices 15-30%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

For the second time in 2017, Yageo and Walsin Technology will raise MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitor) prices to reflect tight supply, according to industry sources.

Yageo has notified customers that it will adjust upward its MLCC prices for the third quarter by 15-30%, said sources. The supply of MLCCs, particularly general-type and high-capacity models, has become extremely tight as demand for smartphones is rising.

In a letter to customers, Walsin said prices, particularly for mid- to high-capacity MLCCs, will rise in the third quarter, the sources indicated. Walsin has seen its production lines run at full utilization in the second and third quarters.

In addition, the supply of MOSFET chips has become tight as a result of rising demand coupled with fewer suppliers targeting the segment, the sources said. MOSFET suppliers have reportedly raised their prices 5-10% for the third quarter to reflect the tight supply which is likely to persist through the first quarter of 2018, the sources noted. MOSFET suppliers including Sinopower Semiconductor, Advanced Power Electronics and Niko Semiconductor are expected to benefit from the more favorable market conditions.