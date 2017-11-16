Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 00:13 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Yageo to raise MLCC prices again
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Yageo is poised to raise its MLCC prices for the fourth time in 2017 to reflect its ongoing tight supply, and rising materials and labor costs, according to a Chinese-language MoneyDJ.com report.

Yageo has informed its customers that prices for its MLCC chips, mainly those for mid-range and entry-level NPO (negative-positive-zero) products for applications such as handset battery chargers and power supplies, will be revised upward by 20-30%, the report quoted unspecified industry sources as saying.

Yageo already raised its MLCC prices in April, June and September.

Yageo also disclosed the delivery lead times for certain MLCC products have been extended to six months from 1-3 months, the report indicated. The passive component vendor has seen clear order visibility through the end of second-quarter 2018.

Yageo reported consolidated revenues increased 16.6% from a year earlier and 12.8% on quarter to a record high of NT$8.37 billion (US$278 million) in the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the quarter climbed 7.3pp on year and 1.8pp sequentially to 30.3%.

Yageo generated record operating profits of NT$1.83 billion in the third quarter with a 21.9% operating margin. Net profits for the quarter came to NT$1.77 billion, also a record high.

Yageo's 30% capital cut implemented during the third quarter pushed its net EPS for the quarter to NT$5.07. EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$8.07.

Realtime news

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    IT + CE | 7h 24min ago

  • Android smartphone vendors to adopt 3D sensing solutions for their new models

    Before Going to Press | 2h 13min ago

  • Samsung using vapor chambers to cool smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Apple Taiwan lab reportedly turning to develop OLED instead of micro LED

    Before Going to Press | 2h 17min ago

  • Chimei Materials planning second polarizer line in China

    Before Going to Press | 2h 22min ago

  • China market: Standalone VR devices to gain popularity

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

  • HTC planning Ultra HD VR HMD for 2018

    Before Going to Press | 2h 32min ago

  • Server memory prices to rise in 4Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 2h 43min ago

  • Anpec expects fan motor drivers to drive 2018 revenue growth

    Before Going to Press | 2h 47min ago

  • Scientech may see over 30% growth in 4Q17 profits

    Before Going to Press | 2h 51min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link