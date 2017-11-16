Yageo to raise MLCC prices again

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Yageo is poised to raise its MLCC prices for the fourth time in 2017 to reflect its ongoing tight supply, and rising materials and labor costs, according to a Chinese-language MoneyDJ.com report.

Yageo has informed its customers that prices for its MLCC chips, mainly those for mid-range and entry-level NPO (negative-positive-zero) products for applications such as handset battery chargers and power supplies, will be revised upward by 20-30%, the report quoted unspecified industry sources as saying.

Yageo already raised its MLCC prices in April, June and September.

Yageo also disclosed the delivery lead times for certain MLCC products have been extended to six months from 1-3 months, the report indicated. The passive component vendor has seen clear order visibility through the end of second-quarter 2018.

Yageo reported consolidated revenues increased 16.6% from a year earlier and 12.8% on quarter to a record high of NT$8.37 billion (US$278 million) in the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the quarter climbed 7.3pp on year and 1.8pp sequentially to 30.3%.

Yageo generated record operating profits of NT$1.83 billion in the third quarter with a 21.9% operating margin. Net profits for the quarter came to NT$1.77 billion, also a record high.

Yageo's 30% capital cut implemented during the third quarter pushed its net EPS for the quarter to NT$5.07. EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$8.07.