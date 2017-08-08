Taiwan passive component makers post record July revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Major Taiwan-based passive component makers including Yageo, Walsin Technology and Chilisin Electronics have reported record-high revenues for July 2017, thanks to a pick-up in customer demand and rising ASPs of certain products such as MLCCs.

Yageo posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.74 billion (US$90.7 million) for July 2017, up 4.2% sequentially and 9.6% from a year ago. Revenues totaled more than NT$18 billion for the first seven months of 2017 representing a 4.2% on-year increase.

Yageo indicated July sales generated from all its target applications increased compared to the previous month. Geographically, July sales to the Greater China and Europe regions grew on month while those to the North America, Asia Pacific and other regions decreased.

Yageo's sales growth may be constrained in August due to its sale of Ferroxcube to Chilisin Electronics, according to industry sources. Ferroxcube's monthly revenues are estimated at around NT$170 million.

Chilisin posted consolidated revenues of NT$924 million for July 2017, hitting a record for the second consecutive month. The company is expected to enjoy another month of record revenues in August, when it started recognizing sales generated by Ferroxcube during the month.

Chilisin's revenues for July 2017 represented increases of 12.1% on month and 89.1% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$5.72 billion, rising 93.9% from a year earlier.

Chilisin, which makes inductors and power chokes, acquired chip resistor specialist Ralec Electronic earlier in 2017. Chilisin is looking to acquire all of the Ferroxcube shares currently held by Yageo for a total of about EUR133.2 million (US$142.76 million). With the acquisitions, Chilisin is aiming to become a global top-3 passive components supplier, company president Shih-ying Chung was quoted in previous reports.

MLCC specialist Walsin announced consolidated revenues of NT$1.88 billion for July 2017, a record high for the third consecutive month. The company's revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$11.63 billion, rising about 12% on year.

Walsin recently disclosed plans to acquire a factory from packaging and testing company Walton Advanced Engineering for NT$24.4 million, with the transaction set to be completed as soon as the third quarter. The factory, located in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, will be used by Walsin to produce additional MLCCs, as the company's existing MLCC production lines are all running at full capacity.