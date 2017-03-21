Taiwan MLCC firms set for growth in 2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Taiwan-based multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) suppliers including Yageo, Walsin Technology and Holy Stone Enterprise are expected to enjoy a ramp-up of demand for automotive electronics and IoT applications, while benefiting from TDK's exit from the general-type MLCC market segment, according to industry sources.

The supply of MLCCs has been tight since major player TDK decided to withdraw from the general-type market segment, said the sources. TDK in mid-2016 announced it will gradually phase out from the general-type MLCC segment and put increased focus on specific high-margin sectors.

Taiwan-based MLCC makers are pinpointed as the major beneficiaries of TDK's exit from the general-type MLCC segment, the sources indicated.

In addition, Taiwan-based MLCC makers has seen demand coming from the handset sector pick up as smartphone vendors begin to step up their pace of orders prior to new product launches, the sources said. The supply of high-end MLCCs is already being tight, the sources added.

A ramp-up of MLCC demand coming from the auto electronics and IoT sectors will also make a positive contribution to Taiwan-based makers' sales performance in 2017, the sources noted.

Yageo and Walsin have both reported record net profits for 2016. Yageo posted 2016 net profits of NT$3.95 billion (US$130 million) with EPS reaching NT$6.83, while Walsin generated NT$2.15 billion in net profits. Holy Stone's EPS for 2016 came to NT$2.26.