Yageo posts revenue growth in August

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Passive component maker Yageo has announced consolidated revenues increased 16.8% on year and 9.2% sequentially to NT$2.8 billion (US$93.2 million) in August 2017.

Despite the exclusion of sales generated by Ferroxcube, which was sold to Chilisin Electronics, Yageo's August revenues were still a record high. Yageo's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$19.61 billion, rising 5.5% from a year earlier.

Yageo indicated August sales generated from all its target applications increased compared to the previous month. Geographically, August sales to the Greater China, North America, Asia Pacific and other regions grew on month while those to Europe decreased slightly.

Fellow MLCC firm Walsin Technology reported August consolidated revenues of NT$1.97 billion, a record high for the fourth consecutive month. The company's revenues for the first eight months of 2017 came to NT$13.6 billion, rising 12.9% on year.

Walsin credited the positive performance to rising demand for games consoles, consumer electronics and communications devices. The company added it will continue to improve its product mix by putting increased focus on high-capacity, high-pressure and specific-spec products.

Prosperity Dielectrics Company (PDC), which provides Walsin with powder materials, is also expected to benefit from strong MLCC demand and post brisk sales results in the third quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.