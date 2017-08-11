Demand for upstream passive component materials rising

Demand for upstream materials for use in the manufacture of passive components, such as powder materials for MLCCs and aluminum foil for capacitors, has been rising, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based MLCC suppliers including Yageo and Walsin Technology have enjoyed robust demand in the mid-range and entry-level market segments, as their fellow Japan-based companies put increased focus on high-end applications such as car electronics.

Yageo and Walsin have both posted record revenues for July, driven by brisk demand and rising MLCC prices.

Companies which provide Taiwan-based MLCC firms powder materials, such as Prosperity Dielectrics Company (PDC), will be among the beneficiaries of strong MLCC demand, the sources said. PDC's main customers include Walsin and Japan-based vendors, and the company has expanded its client portfolio to include China-based passive component firms.

Meanwhile, prices for aluminum foil particularly those for high-pressure aluminum foil will likely rise on growing demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors, according to the sources. Capacitor makers including Taiwan Chinsan Electronic Industrial and Lelon Electronics have enjoyed robust aluminum capacitor demand.

The business prospects for power inductor suppliers including Chilisin Electronics, Mag.Layers Scientific-Industrial and Magic Technology also look promising, as demand for emerging notebook, PC and graphics card applications is expected to buoy their sales performance in 2017, the sources indicated.