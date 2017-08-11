Taipei, Saturday, August 12, 2017 14:27 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Demand for upstream passive component materials rising
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Demand for upstream materials for use in the manufacture of passive components, such as powder materials for MLCCs and aluminum foil for capacitors, has been rising, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based MLCC suppliers including Yageo and Walsin Technology have enjoyed robust demand in the mid-range and entry-level market segments, as their fellow Japan-based companies put increased focus on high-end applications such as car electronics.

Yageo and Walsin have both posted record revenues for July, driven by brisk demand and rising MLCC prices.

Companies which provide Taiwan-based MLCC firms powder materials, such as Prosperity Dielectrics Company (PDC), will be among the beneficiaries of strong MLCC demand, the sources said. PDC's main customers include Walsin and Japan-based vendors, and the company has expanded its client portfolio to include China-based passive component firms.

Meanwhile, prices for aluminum foil particularly those for high-pressure aluminum foil will likely rise on growing demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors, according to the sources. Capacitor makers including Taiwan Chinsan Electronic Industrial and Lelon Electronics have enjoyed robust aluminum capacitor demand.

The business prospects for power inductor suppliers including Chilisin Electronics, Mag.Layers Scientific-Industrial and Magic Technology also look promising, as demand for emerging notebook, PC and graphics card applications is expected to buoy their sales performance in 2017, the sources indicated.

WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link