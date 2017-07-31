Taipei, Monday, July 31, 2017 18:03 (GMT+8)
Walsin to buy new factory to expand MLCC production capacity
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Taiwan-based multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) supplier Walsin Technology has announced plans to acquire a factory from packaging and testing company Walton Advanced Engineering for NT$24.4 million (US$0.8 million) with the transaction set to be completed as soon as the third quarter.

The factory, located in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, will be used by Walsin to produce additional MLCCs, as the company's existing MLCC production lines are all running at full capacity.

In addition, Walsin has reported a record 13.51% in operating margin for the second quarter of 2017, when the company's gross margin grew to 24.38% from 22.8% in the prior quarter. The company credited its margin growth to robust demand and rising MLCC prices.

Walsin posted net profits of NT$443 million in the second quarter with EPS reaching NT$0.86. EPS for the first half of 2017 came to NT$1.63.

