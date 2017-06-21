Tight MLCC supply to persist through 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

The supply of multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) is expected to stay tight through 2018, according to industry sources. Taiwan-based MLCC suppliers including Yageo and Walsin Technology are encouraged to initiate another price increase in the second half of 2017 amid the continued tight supply, said the sources.

Yageo chairman Pierre Chen disclosed at a recent shareholders meeting that the company's days-of-inventory (DOI) has slid to less than 45 days compared with the appropriate level of 75-90 days. Passive component demand is already greater than supply.

Walsin has seen its DOI reduce to 30 days with order visibility extended to 10 weeks, according to company president Lee Ku. The supply of MLCCs will continue to be tight in the second half of 2017, when smartphone vendors roll out their flagship models, said Ku.

The supply of general-type MLCCs was already tight in the second half of 2016 as Japan-based vendors put more focus on car-use and other high-end MLCC segments, according to sources in Taiwan's passive component industry.

In addition, Prosperity Dielectrics Company (PDC), which supplies powder materials to MLCC makers, is expected to see its revenues enjoy sequential growth through the fourth quarter of 2017 amid strong MLCC demand, the sources indicated. PDC, whose main customers include Walsin and Japan-based vendors, has also expanded its client portfolio to include China-based passive component firms, the sources said.