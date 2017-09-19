Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
Yageo plans 15-20% price hike for MLCC chips
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Yageo is poised to raise its MLCC prices for the third time since 2017 to reflect the ongoing tight supply. Yageo plans to adjust upward prices for its MLCC chips, mainly prices for low-capacity and handset-related products, by 15-20% later in September, according to industry sources.

Yageo raised prices for around 30% of its MLCC offering by 8-10% in April. In June, the company made a further 15-30% upward adjustment in MLCC prices.

Fellow MLCC company Walsin Technology has also raised its MLCC prices several times so far in 2017, the sources indicated. Robust end-market demand for MLCCs enabled Walsin to post record-high revenues for the fourth consecutive month in August.

The supply of MLCCs has been tight in 2017, as major player Japan-based TDK decided to withdraw from the general-type market segment. TDK in mid-2016 announced it will gradually phase out its general-type MLCCs and put increased focus on specific high-margin sectors.

On the demand side, the number of MLCCs in a smartphone is also increasing. With the smartphone industry entering its traditional peak season in the third quarter, MLCC demand for smartphones is set to further outstrip supply.

Nevertheless, the tight supply of MLCCs is likely to ease in the first quarter of 2018, according to industry sources. Concerns of "double-booking" of MLCCs by mobile device makers have also surfaced recently, the sources indicated.

MLCC supply remains tight

Photo: Digitimes file photo

