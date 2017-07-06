Yageo posts record 2Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Passive component firm Yageo saw its second-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$7.935 billion (US$259.3 million).

Yageo's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 represented increases of about 8% sequentially and 6% on year.

Yageo posted June revenues decreased 2.6% on month to NT$2.63 billion, due mainly to mid-year inventory checks at customers. June sales to the Asia Pacific grew slightly on month, while sales to other regions decreased.

In terms of applications, June sales generated from the industrial product, computer and consumer electronics segments increased while demand from the distributor, EMS and telecom segments decreased compared to the previous month.

Market watchers expect Yageo to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter of 2017, driven by rising product ASPs and a recognized gain from the sale of Ferroxcube to Chilisin Electronics. Chilisin will start recognizing sales generated by Ferroxcube in August.

Ferrite core supplier Ferroxcube, previously Philips Components, was acquired by Yageo in 2000 and has become a member of Yageo Group. Earlier in 2017, Chilisin announced plans to acquire Ferroxcube.

Ferroxcube contributed around NT$100 million to Yageo's total revenues per month. Yageo specializes in MLCCs and chip resistors.