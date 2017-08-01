Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:23 (GMT+8)
Yageo posts record operating profit for 2Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Passive component maker Yageo has reported operating profits climbed to a record high of NT$1.57 billion (US$51.9 million) in the second quarter of 2017, with operating margin rising 5.1pp on quarter to 19.8%.

Yageo generated revenues of NT$7.93 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 8% sequentially and hitting a record high, while gross margin grew 4pp on quarter to 29.1%.

Yageo credited the positive results to continued improvement in product mix and robust demand from its semiconductor customers. Yageo added sales of its high-margin car electronics and industrial products have risen as a proportion of company revenues.

Non-operating expenses, including foreign exchange transaction losses of NT$215 million, eroded partially Yageo's net income during the second quarter. The company posted net profits of NT$1.23 billion in the second quarter with EPS reaching NT$2.46.

Yageo announced revenues totaled NT$15.28 billion for the first half of 2017, up 3.2% on year. Gross margin increased 2.8pp from a year earlier to 27.2%, while operating margin grew 3.1pp to 17.3%. The company generated net profits of NT$2.05 billion in the first half of 2017, with EPS coming to NT$4.07.

Market watchers expect Yageo to enjoy sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, and have expressed optimism about the company's business outlook for the fourth quarter. Yageo's revenues for all of 2017 are expected to increase 5-7% with EPS likely to top NT$10, according to the watchers.

Yageo

Yageo posts record revenues and operating profits for 2Q17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

