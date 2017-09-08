Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:19 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Epistar August revenues hit 28-month high
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

LED wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.332 billion (US$77.1 million) for August, hitting the highest monthly level since May 2015 and increasing 3.70% sequentially and 5.26% on year.

The August growth was mainly driven by booming shipments of LED chips for plant-growth lighting, Epistar said. Currently, production capacity for blue-light LEDs is fully utilized and that for AlGaInP LED chips is running at over 80%, Epistar noted.

Epistar's consolidated revenues for January-August reached NT$16.957 billion, down 0.31% on year.

Fellow makers Opto Tech and Epileds Technologies also have reported August consolidated revenues of NT$495 million and NT$110 million respectively, the former rising 7.78% sequentially and 1.67% on year, and the latter growing 5.05% sequentially but slipping 3.17% on year. Opto Tech's January-August consolidated revenues of NT$3.916 billion increased 4.90% on year while Epileds' NT$876 million rose 3.88%.

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link