Epistar August revenues hit 28-month high

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

LED wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.332 billion (US$77.1 million) for August, hitting the highest monthly level since May 2015 and increasing 3.70% sequentially and 5.26% on year.

The August growth was mainly driven by booming shipments of LED chips for plant-growth lighting, Epistar said. Currently, production capacity for blue-light LEDs is fully utilized and that for AlGaInP LED chips is running at over 80%, Epistar noted.

Epistar's consolidated revenues for January-August reached NT$16.957 billion, down 0.31% on year.

Fellow makers Opto Tech and Epileds Technologies also have reported August consolidated revenues of NT$495 million and NT$110 million respectively, the former rising 7.78% sequentially and 1.67% on year, and the latter growing 5.05% sequentially but slipping 3.17% on year. Opto Tech's January-August consolidated revenues of NT$3.916 billion increased 4.90% on year while Epileds' NT$876 million rose 3.88%.