Epistar to see mild seasonal impact in 4Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

LED wafer and chip maker Epistar will only see mild seasonal impacts in the fourth quarter, with shipments and consolidated revenues to slip sequentially by less than 10%, according to industry sources.

Global demand for LED lighting has been strong, minimizing the fourth-quarter seasonal impact after the UN Minamata Convention on Mercury took effect on August 16, 2017, the sources said. Signed by over 140 countries in 2013, the convention will prohibit production, exports and imports of products containing mercury beginning 2020.

Over 80 signing countries of the pact have offered subsidization schemes to encourage replacement of mercury-containing fluorescent lamps with LED lighting, boosting global demand for LED lighting, the sources indicated. As about 60 signing countries have not yet drawn up implementation plans in line with the convention, demand for LED lighting will keep growing in 2018-2020.

According Digitimes Research, high-brightness LED output value will grow 4.8% to US$13.81 billion in 2018.