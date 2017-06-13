Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:34 (GMT+8)
Niche-IC distributors post brisk May sales
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Taiwan-based Answer Technology (ANStek), Edom Technology, Sunnic Technology & Merchandise, and Supreme Electronics, all of which distribute mainly niche-market ICs, enjoyed brisk sales results in May.

ANStek have reported consolidated revenues of NT$321 million (US$10.6 million) for May 2017, up 22.1% from a year earlier. During the month, sales of ANStek's distributed Analog Devices (ADI) analog components increased 25.7% on year while those of its distributed Xilinx FPGA chips surged over 30%.

Edom, which distributes products such as Nvidia chips, saw its May revenues increase 8.5% sequentially and 7.4% from a year ago to NT$5.51 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$27.64 billion, rising 18.9% on year.

Sunnic, which sells mainly Sony's CMOS image sensor components, has announced consolidated revenues for May 2017 climbed 20.6% from a year earlier to NT$1.11 billion. Sunnic's revenues for the first five months of 2017 came to NT$5.57 billion, rising 31.9% on year.

Meanwhile, IC distributors who have reportedly entered the supply chain for the upcoming iPhone devices also posted revenue growth in May. WT Microelectronics generated consolidated revenues of NT$13.21 billion in May 2017, up 1.8% sequentially and 30.1% on year. WT Micro's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$64.56 billion, rising 37.8% from a year ago.

