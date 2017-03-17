IC distributor ANStek looks to analog IC, FPGA and chip demand for national defense for 2017 growth

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Answer Technology (ANStek), which distributes IC parts mainly from Analog Devices (ADI) and Xilinx, expects robust demand for analog components, FPGAs and high-profit ICs for national defense applications to drive its sales growth in 2017.

ANStek indicated it stopped distributing Avago's products in 2016. Sales of its distributed Avago products accounted for nearly 20% of company revenues, said ANStek, adding that the product line withdrawal actually had little impact on its 2016 revenues. During the year, ANStek enjoyed double-digit growth in revenues generated from its distributed ADI and Xilinx products.

ANStek disclosed sales of its distributed ADI analog components increased 12.9% in 2016, while sales of Xilinx FPGA products climbed a higher 32.2% on year. Despite the withdrawal of Avago's products, the IC distributor saw only a slight 4.7% on-year decrease in 2016 revenues.

In addition, ANStek identified sales generated from the national defense sector accounted for more than 10% of company revenues in 2016, compared to 5% in 2015. The company also started distributing PCIe devices for ASMedia in 2016 with shipments kicking off in small volume.

In other news, ANStek's board of directors has approved plans to hand out dividends of NT$2.50 (US$0.08) for 2016 based on the EPS of NT$2.64 reported for the year.