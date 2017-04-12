WT Micro 1Q17 revenues beat guidance

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Consolidated revenues at IC distributor WT Microelectronics surged about 41% on year to NT$38.38 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, slightly above the company's guidance of NT$36-38 billion.

WT Micro has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.58 billion for March 2017, up 37.1% on year and 22.1% sequentially.

Fellow company WPG also had brisk March revenues, which saw increases of about 25% on month and 3.1% compared to the same period in 2016. WPG's revenues for the first quarter of 2017 slipped about 2% from a year earlier to NT$119.1 billion, however.

Supreme Electronics, a major IC distributor for Samsung, has announced consolidated revenues for March 2017 increased 31.3% on year and 5.4% sequentially to NT$8.73 billion. Revenues for the first quarter came to NT$25.59 billion, rising 25.2% from the same period in 2016.

Edom Technology, which distributes mainly niche-market ICs and components, saw its March revenues climb over 20% on both sequential and on-year bases. Edom generated revenues of NT$5.96 billion in March 2017, up 28.4% from a year ago and 25.9% on month. Revenues for the first quarter totaled NT$17.06 billion, rising 24.9% from the same period in 2016.

Market watchers expect Taiwan-based IC distributors to see their revenues peak for 2017 in the third quarter.