CMOS sensor distributor Sunnic to see revenues hit highs in May-June
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

CMOS image sensor distributor Sunnic Technology & Merchandise is expected to see its revenues continue hit highs in May and June thanks to increasing demand for the sensor products from China's smartphone sector, according to industry sources.

Due to increasing popularity of dual-camera smartphones, China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, are expected to step up their purchases of CMOS sensors for their dual-camera models in the latter half of the second quarter, the sources said.

Sunnic, which sells mainly Sony's CMOS image sensor components, posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.282 billion (US$42.44 million) for April, increasing 8.17% on month and 43.42% on year. Year-to-date, the company had total revenues of NT$4.461 billion, up 35.08% on year.

Sunnic is expected to see its revenues surge by more than 30% on year in the second quarter due to continued sales momentum of image sensor components, said the sources.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.65 to finish at NT$23.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 11 session.

