IC distributor ANSTek sees bright prospect for 1H18
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 11 December 2017]

Taiwan semiconductor sales agent Answer Technology (ANSTek) expects bright business prospects for the first half of 2018, as it has secured high-end, lucrative product lines including analog devices from ADI, FPGA chips from Xilinx, and high-speed transmission chips from Taiwan's ASMedia Technology, which are in growing demand amid rapid development of AI (artificial intelligence), cloud services, Industry 4.0 and industrial control sectors, according to industry sources.

The company's revenues for November 2017 soared 37.5% on year and 9.96% on month to NT$330 million (US$10.96 million), with its combined revenues for the first 11 months of the year surging 21.59% on year to NT$3.515 billion,

In November alone, the company's shipments of analog devices posted the highest annual growth of 63.13% among its product lines, as power management chips supplied by ADI-acquired Linear Tech (LTC) can be paired with many ADI's IoT (Internet of Things) modules combing sensors and radio frequency ICs to provide customers with a variety of application systems, the sources said. ANSTek expects more revenue and profit contributions from higher-performance total solutions integrating ADI's IoT modules and LTC's power management ICs in 2018, the sources said.

The sources continued that in the coming year, Xilinx will launch FPGA chips to support new generation high-end testing and cloud computing applications, as well as the autonomous driving, AI and machine learning fields.

Moreover, ASMedia has also newly released Gen 3 PCI-E high-speed transmission chips, which are remarkably cheaper than PCI-E chips now available in the market. ANSTek has zeroed in on the market for industrial-use motherboards and graphic cards and cloud storage devices for priority promotion. At the moment, the new generation chips are pending validation by customers and volume shipments are expected in the first half of 2018.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
