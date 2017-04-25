IC distributor Edom 2Q17 revenues to rise

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Edom Technology, which distributes mainly niche-market ICs and components, is expected to see its revenues register double-digit on-year growth in the second quarter of 2017 driven by rising demand for communications products, according to industry sources.

Edom's revenues for the second quarter are also expected to register single-digit sequential growth, said the sources. The IC distributor will see its sales reach the peak for 2017 in the third quarter, the sources noted.

In addition to strong demand for communications-related chips, which account for over 60% of Edom's total revenues, the IC distributor will benefit from new Nvidia chip rollouts in the second half of April, the sources indicated.

Demand for IoT and car-use electronics applications will also play a new driver of Edom's revenue growth in 2017, the sources said.

Edom has reported revenues climbed 24.9% from a year earlier to NT$17.06 billion (US$565 million) for the first quarter of 2017. The company expects its sales performance in the second half of 2017 to outperform that in the first half.