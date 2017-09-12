Niche-IC distributors post revenue growth in August

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Answer Technology (ANStek) and Edom Technology saw their August revenues climb to the highest monthly levels thus far in 2017, while revenues at Sunnic Technology & Merchandise registered a 39.7% sequential increase.

ANStek, which distributes mainly analog components for Analog Devices (ADI) and FPGA chips for Xilinx, has announced consolidated revenues for August 2017 grew 28.4% from a year earlier and 3% sequentially to NT$350 million. ANStek's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$2.52 billion, rising 18.5% on year.

ANStek said previously the company expects robust demand for analog components, FPGAs and high-profit ICs for national defense applications to drive its sales growth in 2017.

Edom, which distributes products for chip vendors such as Nvidia and Skyworks, has reported August sales climbed 10.7% on month to NT$7.22 billion. Revenues for the first eight months of 2017 increased 8.8% from a year ago to NT$47.58 billion.

Edom said previously its newly-distributed product lines, such as Luxtera's optical solutions and Conexant's voice processing solutions, will boost further revenues for the second half of 2017.

Sunnic, which sells mainly Sony's CMOS image sensor components, posted August revenues of NT$728 million. Sunnic's cumulative 2017 revenues through August came to NT$7.47 billion, up 1.6% on year.

Fellow IC distributor Coasia Microelectronics, which distributes CMOS image sensors mainly for Samsung, saw its August revenues increase by a slight 0.9% sequentially to NT$2.65 billion. Coasia's revenues for the first eight months of 2017 totaled NT$20.36 billion, rising 9.9% from a year earlier.