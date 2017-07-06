Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:47 (GMT+8)
Baidu deploys Xilinx FPGAs in new public cloud acceleration services
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Baidu has deployed Xilinx FPGA-based application acceleration services in their public cloud, according to Xilinx. The Baidu FPGA Cloud Server, a new service in Baidu Cloud, features Xilinx's Kintex FPGAs, tools, and the software needed to develop and deploy hardware-accelerated data center applications such as machine learning and data security.

The Baidu FPGA Cloud Server provides a complete FPGA-based hardware and software development environment, including numerous hardware and software design examples to help users achieve rapid development and migration while reducing development costs. Each FPGA instance is a dedicated acceleration platform, never shared between instances or users. The design examples cover deep learning acceleration, encryption and decryption, among others.

Xilinx FPGA-enabled servers provide a 10x-80x performance/watt advantage compared to CPU-only servers. Because they are dynamically reconfigurable, Xilinx FPGAs can support a wide range of workloads, including machine learning, data analytics, security, and video processing, the company said.

"FPGAs have the capability to deliver significant performance for deep learning inference, security, and other high growth data center applications," said Liu Yang, head of Baidu technical infrastructure, co-GM of Baidu Cloud. "Years of research and FPGA engineering expertise at Baidu has culminated in our delivery of proven acceleration infrastructure for industry and academia."

