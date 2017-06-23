IC distributor Edom to post double-digit revenue growth in 2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Taiwan-based Edom Technology, which distributes products such as Skyworks' power amplifiers, Silicon Labs' mixed-signal ICs and NXP's wireless RF chips, is expected to post double-digit revenue growth in 2017, according to company chairman and president Wayne Tseng.

Edom's sales for the third quarter are set to outperform those for the second quarter, said Tseng, adding that the company's sales ratio between the first and second halves of 2017 will be 45:55.

In addition to a seasonal pick-up in smartphone demand, Edom will see its newly-distributed product lines, such as Luxtera's optical solutions and Conexant's voice processing solutions, to start generating revenues later in 2017, Tseng indicated. Mobile communications remain the largest application Edom's offerings are targeted at accounting for 60% of company revenues.

Tseng also expressed optimism about peripheral components demand for artificial intelligence-related devices. In the AI field, Edom distributes products for companies such as Nvidia.

Edom is reportedly among the beneficiaries of robust chip demand from China-based smartphone vendors Huawei, Oppo and Vivo. The company also distributes discrete components such as MOSFET chips which are in tight supply.