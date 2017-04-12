Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:08 (GMT+8)
IC distributor ANStek reports increased sales for March
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Answer Technology (ANStek), which distributes IC parts mainly from Analog Devices (ADI) and Xilinx, has reported revenues of NT$299 million (US$9.76 million) for March, up 6.03% on month and 15.46% on year.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$858 million, increasing 13.29% from a year earlier.

Sales of ADI's analog devices and Xilinx's FPGA chips posted strong growth in the first quarter, ANStek said.

The promotion of the Industry 4.0 products as well as the domestic defense industry in Taiwan will continue to drive up demand for analog devices and FPGA chips in the future, the company said.

The company's stock price dipped NT$0.05 to finish at NT$33.05 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 12 session.

