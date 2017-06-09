IC distributor Supreme May revenues rise 12%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based Supreme Electronics, a major IC distributor for Samsung Electronics, has announced revenues for May 2017 increased 12.4% sequentially and 27% on year to NT$11.19 billion (US$371.5 million).

Supreme's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$46.74 billion, rising 24.3% from a year earlier.

Rising memory prices and robust handset component demand buoyed Supreme's sales performance during 2016, which climbed to a record high of NT$111.35 billion.

Supreme's distributed Samsung products include DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, MCP solutions, and small- and medium-size LCD panels, which are shipped to handset and other mobile device companies particularly China-based players such as Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, according to industry sources.

A rally in memory-chip prices, as well as rising handset component demand from Oppo and Vivo, are set to boost Supreme's revenues for the second quarter of 2017. Supreme is expected to enjoy double-digit sequential growth in second-quarter 2017 revenues, the sources indicated.

Supreme also distributes panel products for AU Optronics (AUO) and BOE, the sources said.