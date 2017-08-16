Niche-IC distributors to enjoy strong 2H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Taiwan-based niche-market IC distributors including Answer Technology (ANStek) and Edom Technology are expected to enjoy brisk revenue results for the second half of 2017, driven mainly by demand for high-speed transmission ICs, optical transceiver modules and other optical communications devices, according to industry sources.

ANStek distributes analog components for Analog Devices (ADI), FPGA chips for Xilinx, and ICs for multimedia transmission, and will benefit from a seasonal pick-up in the chip demand during the second half of 2017, said the sources. ANStek has also expanded its offerings to include optical transceiver modules, which will buoy further the company's sales performance during the six-month period.

ANStek said previously the company expects robust demand for analog components, FPGAs and high-profit ICs for national defense applications to drive its sales growth in 2017.

ANStek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$340 million (US$11.2 million) for July 2017, up about 15% on year and 3.1% sequentially. The company credited the positive results to rising sales of its distributed ADI and Xilinx product lines, as well as multimedia transmission products for national defense and IoT-related applications.

ANStek's revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$2.17 billion, rising 17% from a year ago. The company also posted positive earnings for the second quarter, with net profits increasing 21.1% on year to NT$52 million. EPS for the quarter reached NT$0.82.

Edom, which distributes products for chip vendors such as Nvidia and Skyworks, saw its July revenues increase 5.4% on month to NT$6.53 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$40.36 billion, rising 15.6% on year.

Edom has also expanded its offerings to include optical solutions for Luxtera and Conexant's voice processing solutions. The newly-distributed product lines will boost further Edom's revenues for the second half of 2017.