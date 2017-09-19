Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
Edom 3Q17 revenues to increase over 20% sequentially
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Edom Technology, which distributes products for chip vendors such as Nvidia and Skyworks, is expected to report over 20% revenue growth sequentially for the third quarter of 2017, according to market sources.

Edom saw its August revenues increase 10.7% on month to NT$7.22 billion (US$240 million). The company has enjoyed robust chip demand for smartphones and consumer electronics devices, such as its distributed Skyworks' power amplifiers (PA).

In addition to a seasonal pick-up in smartphone demand, Edom will see its newly-distributed product lines, such as Luxtera's optical solutions and Conexant's voice processing solutions, start generating revenues later in 2017, company chairman and president Wayne Tseng was quoted in previous reports. Edom expects to post double-digit revenue growth in 2017.

Edom disclosed revenues for the first eight months of 2017 increased 8.8% from a year ago to NT$47.58 billion.

Fellow IC distributor WT Microelectronics has also enjoyed a pick-up in chip demand for smartphones. WT Micro has reportedly cut into the supply chains of Apple and Huawei by providing chips for the smartphone vendors' new models.

WT Micro has also expanded its supplier base to include PA specialist Skyworks and Broadcom, which will make a positive contribution to the IC distributor's sales performance in 2018, according to market sources.

WT Micro is expected to post revenue growth of 20% sequentially in the third quarter, said the sources.

WT Micro saw its August revenues climb to a record high of NT$16.98 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$111.49 billion, rising 34.4% on year.

