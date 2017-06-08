More non-IC design houses to seek advanced capacity at foundry houses

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

More patrons other than IC-design houses and IDMs are likely to flock to wafer foundry houses looking for advanced capacity for emerging applications such IoT, Big Data, self-driving and AI (artificial intelligence), according to industry sources.

Non-semiconductor firms like Bitcoin mining chip suppliers have been keen to advance process nodes in order to roll out high efficient chips at a fast manner to achieve their goals regardless of mounting process costs, said the sources.

As a matter of fact, Bitcoin mining chip suppliers have always been among the first batch of clients for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) whenever the foundry house initiated a new generation of process node since the launch of its 28nm production, the sources indicated.

Wafer production for applications including IoT, AI, autonomous driving and Big Data may account for a majority share of capacity of most foundry houses in the future as compared to chips for mobile devices previously, commented the sources.

Rising demand for chips for Bitcoin mining and other new applications have eventually helped ramp up sales at some silicon IP companies, including Global Unichip and Alchip Technologies, indicated the sources.

Global Unichip saw its revenues surge 39.2% on month and 41.5% on year to NT$985.36 million (US$32.74 million) in May. Year-to-date, the company had combined revenues of NT$4.102 billion, increasing 19.64% from a year earlier.

However, Global Unichip said it will focus on areas with high growth potential such as AI, machine learning and high-speed computing (HPC).