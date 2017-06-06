TSMC orders equipment for NT$3 billion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on June 5 disclosed a total of about NT$3.09 billion (US$102.8 million) spent on machinery equipment from ASML, NuFlare Technology and Applied Materials.

TSMC disclosed two other separate purchases of machinery equipment since June for a total of NT$1.12 billion from Lam Research International and Tokyo Electron.

In all of May, TSMC disclosed nine separate purchases of manufacturing equipment and facilities for a total of about NT$11.3 billion including NT$2.23 billion worth of equipment for TSMC (Nanjing) from Advanced Ion Beam Technology, Applied Materials, ASML, Daifuku, Delta Electronics, Murata Machinery, Renchong Interior Decoration (Shanghai), Screen Semiconductor Solutions, Tokyo Electron and TEL FSI.

TSMC at its April investors meeting reiterated the foundry's capex for 2017 will be around US$10 billion compared with US$10.19 billion in 2016.