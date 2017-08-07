Global Unichip targeting AI sector

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 7 August 2017]

Taiwan-based Global Unichip, an IC design service company partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is looking to expand its business in the artificial intelligence (AI) field.

Global Unichip has secured new orders related to AI applications from six customers thus far in 2017, according to the company. The ASIC design service firm recently taped out a 16nm, second-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) PHY and controller with verified interposer design and CoWoS package for AI, deep learning and a variety of high performance computing (HPC) applications.

Global Unichip indicated the company will move forward developing 7nm second-generation HBM solutions targeted at AI applications. The company expects the efforts it has put in the AI field to bear fruit in 2018 and 2019.

Global Unichip is expected to post a double-digit revenue growth in 2017, driven mainly by sales generated from orders for non-recurring engineering (NRE) designs, according to market watchers. Revenues will increase another 10-15% in 2017, thanks to demand for deep learning and HPC related solutions.

In related news, TSMC has obtained orders from Google for the vendor's custom designed tensor processing unit (TPU) and Nvidia's GPU solutions for AI applications, according to industry sources. TSMC reportedly is planning to carry out the first-ever expansion of its CoWoS packaging and testing capacity to fill increasing orders for AI chips.

