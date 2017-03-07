Taiwan IC design service and IP providers seeing robust 10nm, 16nm chip demand in China

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design service companies and silicon IP providers have recently enjoyed a ramp-up of demand for 10nm and 16nm products from their China-based customers, according to industry sources.

China-based fabless IC firms have stepped up development of advanced-node designs in 2016, the sources said. Meanwhile, with financial support from the government, a growing number of China-based companies including ODMs and brand vendors are engaged in the development of 10nm and 16nm chips in-house, the sources indicated.

Robust demand for 10nm and 16nm chips in China will allow Taiwan-based IC design service companies and silicon IP providers to post significant profit growth in 2017, the sources said. Companies, particularly those partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), such as Global Unichip, eMemory Technology and Alchip Technologies, have clear order visibility through the end of 2017, the sources identified.

In other news, Global Unichip has announced February consolidated revenues surged nearly 40% on month to NT$943 million (US$30.5 million). Revenues came to NT$1.62 billion for the first two months of 2017, rising 25.3% from a year earlier.